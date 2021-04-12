Could governments appropriate citizens’ bitcoins and gold?

For a currency to be massively accepted and successful, many transactions have to be done. In order for people to transact in bitcoin, people have to own bitcoin. And how is a person encouraged to buy bitcoin? Making the price go up and waking up your greed.

It is true that the trend of bitcoin is clearly bullish, I will not deny it. It is true that you have to speculate on bullish trends. What I’m saying is that taking into account that the creators of this currency are interested in people using it, not only to make transactions, but also as a store of value, and taking into account that bitcoin is going to be attacked by governments It is normal for them to try to push the price up as a pull effect and for people to get into bitcoin.

Apart from that, we must take into account the ownership structure of bitcoin. 2.4% of the addresses have 95% of the bitcoins, while 97.6% have 5%. That is, we clearly see that the vast majority have very few bitcoins. Therefore, there is a dominant power. The day that 2.4% are interested in selling bitcoins, the bitcoins will fall. Now they are not interested, it is good for them to raise the price. They mined bitcoins a long time ago, their cost will be very cheap and with a small number of bitcoin in circulation they are getting a very strong rise. They are the ones who are getting rich, not 97.6%.

Bitcoin ownership infographic

The bitcoin chart has a bullish structure. The trend has slowed down a bit. It is in a lateral movement. The inflows of money into bitcoin funds are slowing down. I think that those who have real ownership of bitcoins will have to do something to encourage people to keep buying bitcoin. Its trend is upward, it has lost strength, and 2.4% hold 95% of bitcoin.

Bitcoin technical analysis

Of the criticisms that have been made to me on Twitter, the harshest is the one that has said that this small group of addresses does not hold 95%, rather, there are algorithms that say they hold 71%. In any case, reality does not change. The property is concentrated in very few hands and the day that these people give up 5% of the bitcoins, the change sinks. The price of bitcoin will do what the minority that owns the majority of bitcoins, and that mined them long ago, wants.

April 5 of this year marked the 88th anniversary of the executive order signed by Roosevelt by which he proceeded to seize the gold owned by the Americans.

Could governments appropriate bitcoins and gold owned by citizens?

I do not know but I do not rule. It is very easy for them to use the fight against terrorism, money laundering or face the consequences of the pandemic. I think we are seeing it now.

Janet Yellen warns that the misuse of cryptocurrencies and virtual assets is a growing problem. What is clear is that they are going to introduce us to the idea that it is used by drug traffickers and to finance terrorism. They already have the media coverage to seize. Lagarde has called for a global regulation of cryptocurrencies. In 2018, the IMF warned that cryptocurrencies could reduce the use of fiat money. Here is the key. They want to go against cryptocurrencies, also against gold, for a very simple reason, because they want to maintain the pyramid scheme of fiat currencies. They have to play fiat monopoly because they have the power and the glory.

Russia and China are hoarding gold. The Turkish lira continues to depreciate and the Tuco government has asked citizens to hand over their gold and exchange it for fiat currency, to which citizens have said no. That is, they feel protected when they buy gold. Each one with interests. China and Russia with the aim of weakening the role of the dollar as a reserve currency, but they are succeeding. Much remains, but it is beginning to lose that role. If they keep printing money, the only defense left for us is gold or cryptocurrency.

