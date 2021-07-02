Could Ginny Hoffman lie about her daughter’s statements! | Instagram

A few days ago a video where the actress Ginny Hoffman’s first lawyer appears as the protagonist, who through an interview made some statements that could put the case itself in doubt and even that she lied about one of her daughter’s statements Alexa parra.

The lawyer Víctor Carrillo was taking the case against the former couple Hector N Who is accused among several things, for allegedly having touched his minor daughter, he was the first to take the process, however the actress decided to dispense with his services.

On June 24, a video was shared on Youtube on the Imagen Entertainment channel, the title: “Ginny Hoffman’s first lawyer rules out alleged abuse of Héctor N to Alexa Parra | First-hand”, we will share it with you right away.

He assures that he did not notify his daughter about the alleged abuse of an actor, was his statement modified before he proceeded? “, Part of the description of the video.

Apparently the statements made by the daughter of Ginny hoffman they could have been modified so that they could proceed, as indicated in the video.

Also read: From “girl boss”, Galilea Montijo in a blazer and black pants

Carrillo mentioned that during the time she worked for the actress in this important case, she never had contact with those involved, the entire process and the communication they had was by telephone.

Hoffman even sent him the narrative that his daughter had made so that he could give him his opinion regarding the facts of which Alexa had allegedly been harmed by her own father, the comments that the lawyer shared at that time with his client and that he returned them To repeat for the press is that what the young woman declared was something inconsistent and that it had no congruence, which for him did not apply as a crime.

The experienced lawyer affirms that he is surprised that that statement has proceeded, because today it is being prosecuted and the actor Héctor N is being deprived of his freedom.

It may interest you: Mhoni Seer Horoscopes for the month of July, good luck!

The reporter asked the lawyer if in the statement that Ginny sent her, her daughter consistently specified that her father had touched her parts to make this clear, to which Carrillo claimed not to.

This mentioned that because if it had been the case, he would have considered it a crime and in that case he did proceed, but that they would have to be more specific and give more details about this particular circumstance, which is precisely what should be done in this case. type of complaints.

Once the lawyer gave his opinion on the case, the actress decided to thank him for his services and advice, and immediately decided to hire another person to continue with her daughter’s case.

Also read: Ginny Hoffman’s niece confesses and questions her aunt’s actions

In the young woman’s statement, it is allegedly mentioned that her father dried her when he finished bathing, which could be considered an inappropriate situation for many, but not precisely of a sexual nature, it could be that the ambiguity would enter there because it was never specified that he did something more improper.

Víctor Carillo mentioned that the first statement he made should have been changed to proceed against the actor.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Some Internet users who have commented on the video allege that Héctor N is innocent, this due to the conclusions they have reached after these intense days in which more details about the case have been shared, receiving support not only from Mexicans but also from other people. from various countries.