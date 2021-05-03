could exceed 80,000 euros

Collectors of souvenirs related to the history of criminology are very attentive: the mugshot of one of the most famous murderers in history, Charles Manson, goes up for auction.

As reported by TMZ, the registration documents are two pages long and list Manson’s physical details, as well as his hometown (Cincinnati, misspelled), his address (transient), his occupation (musician), but most notable is which also picks up the fact that it was arrested for robbery and murder.

Front page of Charles Manson mugshot: Moments in Time

The form is dated December 9, 1969, a few months after Manson’s followers they’ll kill sharon tate – who was eight and a half months pregnant – and 6 other people in August in Los Angeles, and the second page includes two Manson fingerprints.

The second page also includes Juan Flynn’s name at the top, presumably the same Juan Flynn who stayed at Manson’s Spahn Ranch and testified that Manson told him shortly after Tate’s murder: “Don’t you know that I’m the one doing everything? These murders?”

Second page of the Charles Manson mugshot: Moments in Time

The reservation form is for sale by the Moments In Time auction house, with a starting price of 95,000 dollars (79,000 euros), although it is believed that it may exceed that figure. The house acquired the documents of a collector of historical criminal items.

Manson and three of his followers were convicted in 1971 of murder and conspiracy in the Hollywood deaths of actress Sharon Tate, wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski, and six others after a 9-month trial, the longest murder trial in history in its time. Manson died in prison in 2017.