Could Ethereum hit $ 10,000?

In recent months, the main protagonist in the media has been Bitcoin. After its price increased continuously for several months, positioning it at $ 59,596 where it is traded at the time of writing this article. However, members of the crypto community know that there are virtual currencies that have performed even more impressive than that of BTC. Therefore, today we discuss whether Ethereum could reach $ 10,000 in 2021.

The rise of altcoins

If we focus solely on Bitcoin we could miss out on some of the biggest opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. And it is that, although BTC has multiplied its price several times in recent months. This increase in its price pales against the accumulated gains of coins such as Binance Coin, Ethereum or Uniswap. Which have experienced an exponential increase, driven by the great bullish rally of Bitcoin, but also by the rise of DeFi.

Thus, decentralized finance (DeFi) has been gaining popularity since the middle of last year. Which has led investors from around the world to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in decentralized applications in this field. Which are preferentially located on the Ethereum Blockchain. In this way promoting the use, and therefore the price of this cryptocurrency.

The effects of this rise in DeFi can also be seen in the Binance Smart Chain, a Blockchain designed by the Binance exchange. Which, although it does not host as many decentralized projects as Ethereum, has been receiving more and more decentralized applications in its ecosystem, allowing its native cryptocurrency, Binance Coin, to increase in price. Thus creating a scenario in which the analyst and trader Scott Melker considers that Ethereum could reach $ 10,000.

Ethereum at $ 10,000?

In this way, according to Melker commented in a recent interview, the main beneficiary in the consolidation of the price of Bitcoin is Ethereum. Cryptocurrency that has been at the forefront of the increase in the price of the main altcoins. And that, thanks to this, it has an impressive potential to increase its price, leading Scott Melker to affirm that he does not see reasons why it would not reach $ 10,000 per ETH this 2021:

«For me it is like investing in the Internet in the early 90s (…) I don’t see why it is crazy. It’s basically a little less than five times as much from here (…) Bitcoin made almost three times as much last year. ‘

Ethereum could hit $ 10,000 according to trader and analyst Scott Melker. Source: CoinDesk

If Ethereum finally manages to reach $ 10,000, we would be in the presence of one of the most important price increases in the history of the crypto market. Well, only a year ago the cryptocurrency was trading in the order of 158 dollars. Having multiplied its price more than 10 times so far, and doing it more than 100 times if it finally reaches $ 10,000.

