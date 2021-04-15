Could Ethereum (ETH) be worth $ 5,000 in May?

Today, the price of Ethereum (ETH), reached an all-time high of $ 2,487. And although the price has tripled since the beginning of 2020, the current speculative premium suggests that there is a lot of room to go. So could it be worth $ 5,000 in May?

Now, the current price of Ethereum is around $ 2,460 and the realized price, that is, the average price paid by all investors who currently have Ethereum, is at $ 802.

It means that current buyers of Ethereum (ETH) are willing to pay 3.04 times the price of what all current holders have paid on average for their Ethereum. Since, although this may be high, this multiple became 6 in the last bull market.

Market value to realized value (MVRV). Source: Glassnode

In effect, to arrive at this multiple, the Market Value of Ethereum (current price of ETH) is divided by the Realized Value (what all current holders paid on average for their Ethereum).

In short, this multiple is called the MVRV ratio and was created by David Puell and Murad Mahmudov.

What is the MVRV ratio? Could it reach 5 by the end of May?

To better understand, MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value), is a ratio of the market capitalization of an asset to its realized capitalization.

Ultimately, this ratio can be used to help assess the Ethereum market highs and lows. Also, as to provide valuable information on the buying and selling behavior of traders.

Multiple throughout the existence of Ethereum. Source: Glassnode

In particular, if the uptrend continued and there was a rebound in the MVRV ratio, a multiple of 5 could eventually be reached by the end of May.

And what’s better, as there are more buyers in the market, the realized price is expected to increase over time. Only in the last month, it increased by 15.1%.

That is, projecting this until the end of May, the Realized Price could increase by 26.43% to about $ 1,014 per Ethereum. Therefore, based on a multiple of 5, this would result in a market price of $ 5,070 for Ethereum.

Ethereum: Realized Price. Source: Glassnode

Future vision for Ethereum (ETH)

Thus, this projection is a real possibility, especially with Ethereum and Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs on a regular basis. Notably, there are no guarantees when it comes to price and time targets.

The truth is, earlier this year, Bitcoin trader Josh Olszewicz set his Ethereum short-to-medium-term target price at $ 780.

Also, another short-term prediction from Simon Dedic, co-founder of Blockfyre, sees Ethereum at $ 800.

However, there is a chance that the bullish scenario has a good chance of occurring. But, there is still a lot of work to do. Does $ 5,000 for an Ethereum sound crazy to you by the end of May? Let me know in the comment box.

I close with this quote from Mark Cuban: «I think investors should buy more Ethereum than Bitcoin. Ethereum is a true currency.

