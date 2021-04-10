Could Dwayne Johnson Become America’s Next Leader | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that actor Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, could become the next leader of the United States, Well, 46% of Americans would vote for him by 2024, something that undoubtedly has everyone fascinated.

It has been through a poll that it has been revealed that Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular personalities among Americans if he decided to run for president in 2024.

As you may recall, you have already been successful as a soccer player, wrestler, Hollywood movie star And now he could be discovered inside the White House as President of the United States in 2024.

That’s right, the 48-year-old Johnson raised the idea of ​​running for president and said he would consider running for president in the future if that’s what the people wanted and if he really does it as he’s implied, he already has almost all the votes needed to win.

And it’s according to a new poll released by Piplsay, at least 46% of Americans would support a Dwayne presidential race.

Additionally, the poll asked them to assess whether other celebrities should run for President and Angelina Jolie had the support of 30%, while 27% supported Oprah Winfrey and another 22% to Tom Hanks.

It is worth mentioning that the online poll was conducted from April 2 to April 4 and included just over 30,000 potential voters to find out their opinion about celebrities who may be interested in politics.

Curiously, the actor is in the middle of promoting a new series for the NBC network where he tells a bit of his life playing a fictional version of himself who, precisely, is running for president of the United States in 2032.

The truth is that there are artists who manage to win the sympathy of the public beyond the characters they play in movies or on television, and Dwayne Johnson is a clear example of this.

This is how who is better known as The rock, an actor who began his career as a professional wrestler, is today one of the most highly valued celebrities in the world and that could lead him to start a new career in politics.

It should be noted that Dwayne Johnson has previously commented on his interest in pursuing a political career and, although he has never shown his intention to do so firmly, it is true that since 2014 he has been giving small indications that this idea could come to fruition.

So who knows if in the next election Dwayne Johnson decides to present his candidacy as the rapper Kanye West did, without success.

At the moment the popularity of the actor has led him to become the highest paid star on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner, something that shows that he has the maximum love and support of the people.

Johnson has participated in a wide variety of films, being awarded in many of them, being his role as Luke Hobbs in The Fast and the Furious one of the most recognized.

Among his achievements like fighter Ten World Championships stand out: eight as WWE Champion and two as WCW Champion.

He was also a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a five-time World Tag Team Champion. He was also the winner of the Royal Rumble 2000 all this makes him Champion of the Three Crowns.

While Johnson’s first starring role in a movie was in The Scorpion King in 2002 and for this, he was paid $ 5.5 million, a world record for an actor in his first leading role.

One of his most prominent roles is Luke Hobbs in The Fast and the Furious franchise, he also organized and produced The Hero, a reality TV series and has since continued to produce television shows and movies through his production company Seven Bucks Productions.