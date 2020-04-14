The reunions are a possibility in various areas of life, including the professional one. For many years, a sector of Gears of War fans have considered the idea of ​​Cliff Bleszinski returning to the franchise that led to his success, especially after Rod Fergusson’s departure from The Coalition and the fact that there was no a name or creative figure visible for the years to come of the franchise. What did Bleszinski say recently about this?

Cliff Bleszinski reveals that he would return to work in Gears of War

It is not strange for anyone to think that Gears of War could be supported by one of its most important creatives, the one who knew the project from its inception, and in the context of the arrival of a new generation of Xbox that will surely have a new installment in the franchise, Cliff Bleszinski’s name has not stopped ringing. Hence, the creative, through his official Twitter account, sent fans the following message regarding requests to take control of the franchise:

“Gears fans – I LOVE them and I really appreciate your support all these years. I’ve met many of you in person and, heck, I’ve seen their tattoos and everything. However, if Microsoft and The Coalition haven’t looked for me (they have my information) is something that is not going to happen. It is what it is.

Gears fans – I ADORE all of you and I truly appreciate your support over the years. Meeting so many of you in person, hell, the tattoos, all of it. However, if MS / The Coalition hasn’t contacted me yet (they have my info) to consult it’s not going to happen. It is what it is. :or – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 11, 2020

This message can have 2 interpretations. One that Cliff Bleszinski is unlikely to spearhead the development of the new Gears of War, which is surely already in development. The second, that Bleszinski himself reveals that if the possibility arose, he would consider it to return to the industry and come out of retirement after the resounding failure of LawBreakers and Boss Key Productions.

Would you like Cliff Bleszinski to return to Gears of War?

