Chris Jericho did his show “Saturday Night Special”. The weekly live series airs on its YouTube and Facebook page.

This week’s episode was another question and answer session. One of the first questions Jericho answered was whether he would ever return to WWE for at least one night for SummerSlam. He revealed that he would never do a show with WWE or any company because of his contract with AEW.

Jericho replied:

A. I can’t, I’m still under contract at the moment. B. I don’t think I would like to make a single appearance especially WWE. I hope to be with AEW for a long, long, long time. So I hope that answers your question.

The former AEW champion gave a simple answer about how he came up with the nickname ‘Le Champion’. He thought it sounded pretentious and pompous. Chris also thanked fans for finding his sense of humor fun.

Jericho revealed:

“I think he was just trying to think of something unpleasant.”

“I just thought ‘Le Champion’ sounds so pretentious, pompous. I did it because it’s pompous, ridiculous, and I thought it was fun. That is why I do most of the things. Fortunately, you feel the same ».

Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy next week in the next edition of AEW Dynamite, as published on the All Elite Wrestling Twitter account,

