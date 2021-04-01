Could assault weapons be used on the moon?

04/01/2021 at 10:02 CEST

In the second season of the series ‘For All Mankind’, where the Soviets win the space race to the United States, a group of Marines can be seen using M-16A2 assault rifles. These assault rifles, introduced in the 1960s in Vietnam, have been the standard weapon of the American soldier ever since. In the media ‘Popular Mechanics’ they have reflected on whether these weapons would actually work on the moon. In the series it is shown that the United States has managed to create a colony on the planet Earth’s satellite.

Reflection has pointed out that these weapons would not work, much less as they do in the environment where they were created. Where the medium has the greatest impact is on the gravity on the Moon. Gravity being less than on Earth would cause the mechanisms of assault weapons to work differently. Different does not mean good, on the contrary, they would work horribly wrong since its entire structure would change.

If it is true that the bullets would work properly, but its accuracy would also be altered. The only positive point would be the distance of the shot, since there is not such a strong gravity the bullets would travel further than on Earth.