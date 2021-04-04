Could a plane without an engine take off? This has been demonstrated with this glider | Engine

Can an airplane take off from the ground, in a completely stopped position, and without the help of any type of engine? The answer is yes.

The gliders, unpowered aircraft Also called aerodynamics, airplanes or sailboats, they have been flying in the skies for more than a century. These aircraft fly without an engine, but have to be propelled at the beginning of their flight by a motorized trailer.

In the town of Bezmiechowa, in Poland, gliders take off without the help of any motor, just with a push of three people. How do they do that?

To take off with a glider, professionals use two methods: winch towing, where a machine pulls a rope to which the glider is attached, and towing by plane, where a plane with a motor drags the glider on take off. However, this glider that you can see in the video manages to take off without any of these aids. Where is the trick?

The original video has been recorded by Tarnowskie Góry z góry and you can see it on this YouTube link.

In the video we can see how three people push the huge glider with more than 10 meters of wing, so that it advances a few meters. This would never be enough to lift it off the ground, not even in high wind.

The key, as you’ve seen, is that the runway … is downhill. It is what is known by the name of gravitational liftoff: when going down the slope, get enough speed to take off But it is not as simple as it seems.

There are very few clues in the world that can make a take off without an engine, because it is not enough to launch the plane downhill. If the nose points down, the plane does not go up …

As we see in the video, the slope on which the plane descends has very little incline, and is stepped: there is a small descent, a straight, another small descent, another straight …

The idea is that the glider picks up speed on the descent, and tries to take off on the straight part. Depending on the wind you can do it in the first or second step, or in the following …

Nevertheless it is a very risky take off, because if for some reason the plane does not pick up speed or the pilot does not catch the gust of wind to ascend, the blow at the end of the runway can be very serious …

That is why on the Bezmiechowa track they almost always use the winch trailer, which can be seen at the beginning of the video (the machine on the right).