Cough and sneeze simulations to study airborne disease transmission

Transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for the coronavirus, occurs mainly through droplets or sprays emitted when an infected person talks, sneezes or coughs.

The ability of these particles to remain suspended in the air and to disperse in the environment depends mainly on the size and characteristics of the air flow generated by the more or less violent exhalation of air.

The results of the numerical simulations allow a better understanding of the characteristics of the airflow when exhaling and determine the ability of infectious aerosols to disperse in the environment and remain suspended, which facilitates the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.

In this context, researchers from the University of Rovira i Virgili (URV) and other centers have used numerical simulations to study in an unprecedented level of detail the dispersion process of aerosol sprays generated by an episode of coughing or sneezing.

To achieve such a high level of detail, high-performance computer systems have been required, with a lot of computing power and a multitude of supercomputer processors working at the same time.

The data show that the ability to ascend due to the flotation of the breath of air produced by the exhalation allows the dragging of the particles less than 32 microns above the emission height, which generates a cloud with a high capacity to stay in suspension and be dispersed over significant distances by ambient air currents.

The largest particles have a very limited range that is not altered by the effect of evaporation on their way to the ground. Assuming normal viral load values ​​in an infectious disease, the data have made it possible to obtain a map of the concentration of viral particles around the infected person after they have coughed.

Both in covid-19 and with other airborne infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, the common flu or measles, the role of fluid dynamics is key when it comes to predicting the risk of infection by inhalation of the particles in suspension.

Considering an idealized cough episode lasting 0.4 seconds at a maximum exhaled air velocity of 4.8 m / s, the flow first generates a turbulent jet of air that is hotter and more humid than that of the environment. Once the exhalation is finished, the jet evolves into a puff that rises due to the flotation, of its light weight, while it dissipates describing an upward trajectory.

The particles carried by this flow form clouds with very different trajectories depending on their size. The largest ones, with a dynamics dominated by gravity, describe parabolic lines with a very marked horizontal reach. Despite the limited ability to stay in suspension and the limited horizontal range, the viral load can be potentially high because they are large (diameters greater than 50 microns).

In contrast, the smallest (with diameters less than 50 microns) are transported mainly by the action of drag exerted by bottom air flow. These aerosols are able to stay in suspension for a longer time and disperse over greater distances.

The larger ones stay in the air for a few seconds, while the smaller ones can stay in the air for several minutes. Despite the lower viral load, these aerosols are able to overcome the containment of face masks and travel from room to room through, for example, ventilation systems. The retention percentage of the masks goes down with the smallest particles.

This differentiated behavior of the particle cloud as a function of size is complicated by the effects of evaporation that causes the progressive reduction in the diameter of the droplet as it evaporates.

This study has been led by researchers from the URV’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, led by Alexandre Fabregat and Jordi Pallarès, in collaboration with researchers from Utah State University and the University of Illinois, and has had the support of the Services Consortium Universities of Catalonia.

From left to right and top to bottom, the panels show the magnitude field of air velocity generated by a sneeze. The exhalation of air reaches full speed at 0.15 seconds and ends at 0.40 seconds. The colors show the speed value in meters per second. / URV

Rights: Creative Commons.