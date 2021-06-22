Cougars; Rogério de Oliveira and Higor Meritao send messages to those who question their arrival

Without many reflectors, the team Cougars the preseason began with a view to Opening 2021. The university team did not sign renowned players due to the financial crisis they are going through; however, they know that this play has worked for them in the past.

The signings have generated many doubts, especially the arrival of the Brazilians Rogério de Oliveira and Higor Meritao. In an interview for the daily Récord, Oliveira sent a message to those who question his signing.

“It is normal that there is doubt, that the press and the fans question, we know how to deal with it and show our work. We want to do our best and show why we come here ”,

For his part, Higor Meritao pointed out that he comes with the commitment to join the team and in the few weeks he has been in Mexico, he has understood what the auriazul institution represents, so they know that it is necessary to have a good season.