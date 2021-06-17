Coudet renews as Celta coach until June 2024

06/17/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

The Argentine coach of Celta de Vigo Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet signed this Thursday the renewal of his contract with the Galician entity for two more seasons, until June 30, 2024.

The former footballer, who had a year remaining in his relationship, signed this afternoon together with the president and maximum shareholder of the club, Carlos Mouriño, his new contract at the Afouteza sports city,

Coudet assumed the direction of Celta last November after the dismissal of Oscar Garcia Junyent. He took the team in relegation places and finished the course in eighth position, at the gates of the European classification.

The coach summoned the squad on July 5 in the sports city of Mos to start the preseason. Next to Coudet will continue in the coaching staff Ariel broggi, Octavio Manera, Carlos Fernandez Y Guido Cretari.