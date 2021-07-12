Coty Reinvents Free Fragrance Samples for a New Era

Coty to Launch a Contactless Fragrance Tester for Retailers Worldwide in the Next 12 Months

Smart device gives retailers access to usage data to optimize product positioning and customer experience

Developed together with Êverie, an emerging company specializing in smart devices and microdosing and diffusion technologies

New fragrance testing process will reduce fragrance waste and increase tester life

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies and a global leader in fragrances, today announced the launch of a digital contactless fragrance testing device to be used in perfumeries in the next 12 months. Unit testing in traditional stores will begin this month in major European markets, followed by a test in Asia later this year.

Coty’s Contactless Fragrance Tester is a digital innovation that gives customers maximum control over in-store fragrance discovery. While aerosol testers saturate the air, overwhelming the senses and surroundings, this device delivers a single drop of liquid directly to an arm or blotter, offering customers a less invasive testing experience. It also uses data that enables Coty, in collaboration with retailers, to optimize fitting room placement and customer experience, ensuring beauty consultants are in the right place when needed.

Coty has partnered with Êverie, a French startup specializing in smart devices and microdosing and diffusion technologies, to bring Coty’s contactless fragrance tester to life. A multidisciplinary group from Coty has worked with Êverie for the last year to develop a connected, easy-to-maintain and sustainable device. This tester can be used for weeks without recharging the battery and reduces perfume loss compared to traditional testers. It will be compatible with all Coty fragrance testers and can be uniquely customized for each of the company’s brands.

Read more

Claire Catherine-Mercier, Vice President of Retail Experience, commented:

“The Coty Contactless Fragrance Tester is a revolutionary innovation developed in collaboration with Êverie. With the return of brick-and-mortar shopping, the health and safety of our consumers is the most important thing. This new technology, which applies only one drop of liquid on the skin in the same way as traditional testers, eliminates unnecessary waste and offers a safe, non-contact alternative for testing. “

Today’s announcement comes at a time when stores are reopening their doors around the world and hygiene and safety have become a critical part of the brick-and-mortar experience. Creating a new non-contact luxury ritual for testing will help consumers who need to try perfume before buying it and ultimately drive in-store sales.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies, with an iconic portfolio of brands for fragrances, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. Coty is a global leader in fragrances and ranks third in color cosmetics. Coty products are marketed in more than 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to various social causes, in addition to trying to minimize their impact on the environment. For more information about Coty Inc., visit www.coty.com.

About Êverie

Êverie is a young and innovative company specialized in reinventing beauty rituals in collaboration with well-known brands. Focusing on fragrances, skin care and makeup, we have our own cutting-edge technologies in microfluidics, atomization and micro-distribution of fluids. These technologies drive a variety of innovative products in the future. Êverie is agile throughout the innovation cycle, from conceptualization to industrialization. Based in the south of France, Êverie was founded in 2011 by Wim Meulenkamp (CEO) and Laurent Foucher (Chief Technology Officer).

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of it. The translation is only a means of help and must be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005582/en/

Contacts

Investor relations

Olga Levinzon, +1 212 389 7733

olga_levinzon@cotyinc.com

Media for Coty

Antonia Werther, +31 621 394495

Antonia_Werther@cotyinc.com

Media for Êverie

Wim Meulenkamp, ​​CEO of Êverie

+33 (0) 7 86 39 00 23

Wim.meulenkamp@everie.com