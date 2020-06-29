The American Cosmetics Group Coty acquired a 20% stake at Kim Kardashian’s beauty products company, valuing the reality TV star’s signature at a few $ 1 billion.

The company will pay 200 million dollars and together with the signature of Kim Kardashian « focus their efforts to enter in new product categories and lead global expansion beyond its existing product lines, « a press release said.

The also wife of hip hop singer Kanye West, along with her team, « will lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communication initiatives, based on their remarkable ability to speak to a global audience through social media. » Coty pointed out.

Kim Kardashian has built an empire exploiting the phenomenal success of the reality series « Keeping Up with the Kardashians », which since 2007 immerses viewers in the lives of mothers and sisters Kardashian and Jenner.

That show boasts about 177 million followers only on the Instagram network and about 300 million adding all the platforms where it is present.