Cotto vs Mrquez: Miguel Cotto will come out of retirement to face Juan Manuel Mrquez

The former Puerto Rican boxer, Miguel Cotto, will come out of retirement this summer to face the Mexican, Juan Manuel Marquez, in an exhibition fight on June 12. As many former boxers have done lately, both will come out of retirement to raise funds by selling the fight for a pay-per-view. The venue and ticket sales have not yet been specified, as reported by El Nuevo Da.

Cotto is the only boxer from Puerto Rico to be a champion in four categories and will join fighters like Oscar de la Hoya, Julio Csar Chavez Jr., Hector “Machito” Camacho Jr., Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in putting on exhibition fights this year.

The New Da likewise reported that The fight between Cotto and Marquez will be announced officially on April 5 in the accounts of both fighters.

Cotto ended his professional career with a 41-6 record. in which 33 of those victories were by way of knockout and two of his six losses were by way of knockout. For its part, Juan Manuel had a record of 56-7-1 in which 40 victories were by way of chloroform. One of the most memorable was the last fight he had against Manny Pacquiao in December 2012.