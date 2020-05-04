The edition of the COTIF international U-20 tournament, which has been held for almost four decades in the Valencian town of L’Alcúdia and in which this summer the national teams of Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay were expected, has been suspended by the organization as a result of the coronavirus.

05/04/2020 at 11:34

CEST

EFE

Its president, Eliseu Gómez, already told EFE in mid-April that the objective was to speed up the options for its dispute either in July, when it was scheduled, or in August, as the Olympic Games had been postponed, and that the final decision would be adopted. in the first days of May.

In a statement, the COTIF indicates that having a social responsibility, the competition cannot be held in the current conditions and that “the blow” of the suspension reaches the tournament at the best moment in its history, after having been presented at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in January and having established the “Good People COTIF” award, which in its first edition, in February, was presented to former Spanish international referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco.

“We had the forces intact and a good part of the cartel closed with the presence of teams from all over the world, with top-level teams to confirm in the men’s and women’s categories that COTIF is the best tournament in the world and that It is a tourist engine without equal in the Valencian and Spanish territory& rdquor ;, noted Gomez.

“COTIF has always been responsible. It was when few were referring to the fight for women’s equality, promoting the feminine COTIFF, it was when the tournament became a brotherhood of cultures, it was when it was vitally involved with the development of the most needy layers . It always has been and it will continue to be, “he added.

“Next year, in 2021, we will be back. And we will make it stronger. We are confident because this year we had a large number of world-class selections in queue, waiting to be accepted. We have proposed that they will have priority for next year, in which we will live two tournaments in one. No one will prevent us, in 2021, from living the best tournament in history & rdquor; Gomez concluded in the statement

.