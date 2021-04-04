Costco, Target and Sam’s Club will be closed during the Easter party, this is the complete list



This year, more businesses and restaurants are expected to remain open on Easter Sunday.

Some stores and shopping centers usually close at Easter and during the Easter festival. Several grocery store chains such as Walmart will open on Easter Sunday along with pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, among others, but they could change their hours.

More stores are expected to stay open this year compared to Thanksgiving and Christmas, but retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club and Target will close.

Given the coronavirus pandemic last year, during the Easter holiday of the year, many businesses closed temporarily and others decided to give their employees the day off.

We invite you to check with your nearest store or restaurant for hours as some could be modified. For now we offer you a list of shops and restaurants that will remain open and which will be closed during this Easter holiday:

