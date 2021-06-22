Costco could raise the price of rotisserie chicken to improve its animal welfare practices



Costco sells 100 million of these chickens each year, each for less than five dollars.

Photo: Tim Boyle / .

For years, Costco’s chicken price has been only $ 4.99. But lately there is a rumor that suggests that it is very likely that the price of this famous product will go up. And it is that animal welfare groups are demanding that the store use the profit margin of rotisserie chicken to improve the treatment given to chickens on their farms.

In February, the New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Nicholas Kristof, who shared the findings of an undercover investigation of a Nebraska farm where Costco chickens are raised.

Kristof, who was affiliated with the animal rights group Mercy for Animals, reported discovering thousands of chickens living in deplorable conditions in confined spaces.

Kristof noted that these conditions are just one aspect of the way suppliers to large supermarkets like Costco and Walmart treat their chickens. Some chickens are also fed to grow aggressively and disproportionately.

“Poultry Science magazine once calculated that if humans grew at the same rate as these chickens, a 2-month-old baby would weigh 660 pounds.. Chickens grow huge breasts, because that’s the meat that consumers want, so sometimes the legs of birds tend to expand or collapse, ”Kristof wrote.

Kristof also mentioned in his article that Costco sells 100 million of these chickens each year, all for less than five dollars.

Reports have suggested that Costco actually sells these chickens at a loss of up to $ 40 million per year. And it is that Costco keeps the chickens at this price because it attracts customers to the stores, and they end up buying other things since they are there.

Many Costco customers were dissatisfied with the company’s treatment of chickens, and there are Costco executives who have said that it is very expensive to give chickens at such a low price, which is why a price increase in these moments would not be so far-fetched.

Costco has taken a responsible position on social issues in the past when some products it markets have been the subject of controversy. Now, animal welfare organizations are asking them to do the same with Kirkland roast chickens.

–You may also be interested in: A man became a billionaire selling cheese to Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s