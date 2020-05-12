The league of Costa Rica First Division it will resume next May 20 with all closed-door matches until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers reported Monday. “After one long wait football returns to our fields from next May 20, playing Sunday, Wednesday, Sunday until the end. If there is a great final, it will be July 1, “he declared in a press video conference the president of the National Football Union (Unafut), Julián Solano. The Clausura Tournament It was suspended last March 17 when 15 of the 22 days of the first phase had been played.

The Unafut, that brings together the clubs of the first division and organize the tournament, presented a series of protocols that were approved by the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Health. Those protocols establish the distancing of the players in training sessions and buses, few staff in the stadiums, limited amount of press in games, prohibiting greetings between players, among others.

The Ministry of Health announced this Monday that from May 16 the contact sports activities, but without the presence of the public, as part of the plan to de-escalate the restrictions on various economic activities.

The Unafut president stressed that soccer is an industry on which thousands of people depend and that with the return to activity Costa Rica “gives a positive message to our society and the entire world.” Solano said that the clubs have approved FIFA’s recommendation to enable up to 5 changes per game.

Last March 24th The Association of Professional Soccer Players (Asojupro) of Costa Rica announced a salary agreement with the First Division clubs, which establishes differentiated payments before the suspension of the tournament. After March 15 the clubs promised to keep full salary to those who earn 500,000 colones ($ 870) or less per month. To those who earn more, the club pays 500,000, plus half the rest of their salary. The agreement also indicates that once the Costa Rican League is resumed, players will receive 75% of their salary if the resumption is with the public, and 60% if the order is to play behind closed doors.