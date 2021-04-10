Costa Rican President Says Deficit Reduction Will Be His Legacy

(Bloomberg) – Costa Rica’s president says he will end years of excessive government borrowing, even if it hurts his popularity.

Carlos Alvarado, who has just over a year left in office, is fighting to pass spending cuts and tax increases, and reduce the fiscal deficit that brought the country to the brink of crisis two years ago. He is also pushing for the approval of a program with the International Monetary Fund.

“One of the legacies that I want to leave to this country and particularly to future generations is fiscal stability and fiscal responsibility,” the president said in a video interview. “It is my political cost, my fault, so to speak, but this must be applied.”

Passing tax increases and curbing spending is particularly difficult because the economy remains heavily impacted by the pandemic, but there is a sense of urgency in Costa Rica. The country narrowly avoided a full-blown financial panic in late 2018, when its bonds and currencies collapsed as investors lost patience after years of failing to reduce their chronic deficits.

Argentina implemented IMF-backed austerity measures as the economy entered recession in 2018, leading Mauricio Macri to lose the presidency. Ecuador’s effort to cut spending to meet targets under its IMF plan in 2019 triggered demonstrations that paralyzed swaths of the nation with strategically placed roadblocks, until the government backed down.

In Costa Rica, public sector unions are campaigning against Alvarado’s measures, although protests so far have been relatively moderate.

Alvarado, 41, says he can get enough votes in Congress to pass a three-year, $ 1.78 billion program from the IMF. He says he also has enough support to pass a public employment bill, a key reform under the IMF deal, that would curb salary increases for government officials.

Costa Rica’s fiscal deficit widened to 8.1% of gross domestic product last year, as revenues fell amid the pandemic. The IMF program aims for a primary fiscal surplus, which excludes interest payments on the national debt, by 2023.

Alvarado said he expects the legislature to approve the IMF loan by June, and said the public employment bill will be voted on in May. It will then be sent to the Constitutional Chamber for review before a final vote in Congress, he said. The executive branch only controls the legislative agenda until August, so Alvarado wants speedy approval of both bills before that month.

“That’s plan A and we want to stick with plan A,” he said. “I know it is very difficult, but we are in a crisis, so we are pushing for that to happen.”

He indicated that it is important that municipal governments and universities are included in the spending limits. Some lawmakers tried to exclude them from reform, and analysts warned that diluting the bill could pose risks to the IMF program and the nation’s bond rebound.

The government will likely also seek authorization from Congress to issue global bonds and will soon begin discussions with political parties on the amount and terms, Alvarado said.

Costa Rica’s bonds soared in January when the government accepted its deal with the IMF. The country’s dollar bonds maturing in 2045 now yield 7.2%, down from 10.5% a year ago. Under local law, Congress must approve all external loans.

Costa Rica never implemented a strict quarantine during the pandemic, and its economy suffered less than its regional peers last year, contracting 4.5%. The worst damage was to the tourism sector, the country’s main source of foreign exchange.

The country fully reopened air borders in November and land borders this week, but the nation still only receives about a fifth of the travelers it is used to, Alvarado said. Before the pandemic, millions of visitors flocked to Costa Rica each year to visit its beaches, volcanoes and tropical forests, generating $ 4 billion for the country in 2019.

Costa Rica was one of the first countries in Latin America to receive vaccines against the coronavirus, and the government is targeting one million inoculations by the end of May, approximately 20% of the country’s population.

The economy will expand 2.6% this year and 3.3% in 2022, according to the IMF. Multinationals such as Amazon.com Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Intel Corp are supporting the recovery, with the expansion of their operations in the country, Alvarado said.

