The Costa Rican government has deported 30 foreign carriers who tested positive for Covid-19 at its northern border, reports Noticias Repretel.

After receiving the diagnosis, the carriers add the Costa Rican means, they are delivered by officials, who use protective equipment, to the Nicaraguan immigration post. The Migration Police of Costa Rica, quoted by the media, gives them a certificate of rejection to the country.

On May 8, Costa Rica announced that the Covid-19 test would be performed on all carriers who intend to enter the country to prevent the spread of the virus. Carriers will be admitted when the result is negative. Local media outlets have reported extensive lines of carriers and their vehicles awaiting the test results.

This Wednesday, the Costa Rican Ministry of Health reported that 19 carriers who are at land borders waiting to enter that country with different products have tested positive for the new SARS-CoV-2 virus. In a press conference, the Health Minister, Daniel Salas, reported that the number of positive cases in that country rose to 815 after registering eleven new cases, adding that there are five more carriers that tested positive, raising the number to 19 total. The official did not detail what the nationality of the citizens is, however, he assured that they are returned to the country from which they arrived.

Nicaraguan Carrier Cases

At least two Nicaraguans have been reported as positive cases on the border with Costa Rica in the past week. The first case was a man who, after crossing the border on Sunday, passed out, so he was transferred to a hospital center and the test was performed. A second case of a transporter of Nicaraguan origin It is that of a citizen from Rivera who tried to enter the Peñas Blancas post into Costa Rica while transporting avocados.

In this regard, Marvin Altamirano, president of the Nicaraguan Carriers Association, assures that he knows of five cases of Nicaraguan carriers that tested positive for Covid-19 on the northern border of Costa Rica. Of these, three were identified at the Peñas Blancas border and two at Las Tablillas. The leader assures that one of the cases of the Tablets occurred last week and the rest this week. Another driver would have continued with the transportation of the products.

It also adds that these citizens, who have already been returned to Nicaragua, are in quarantine after being received by the Ministry of Health and sent to hospital centers. Altamirano ensures that this information is provided by carriers when they notify you that they are making a change of driver.

“We as a sector believe that the issue of the coronavirus pandemic, that health is the most important thing above all, but the pandemic is not going to be eliminated because we are testing for coronavirus on the Peñas Blancas border,” says Altamirano, who considers that these types of border controls rather expose people to contagion, since “there is always the permanence of lines of trucks, the permanence of drivers at the borders and the more there is, the more possibility of contagion”, He says.

Altamirano considers that the health ministries of the countries should test Covid-19 for drivers who are going to travel to Central America, in the event that they are positive, send them to quarantine and, on the contrary, receive a certificate so that they are not detained in the borders. Furthermore, this could represent a threat of shortages in Costa Rica

It has to facilitate trade for trucks to pass, for products to enter, because with this type of measure, no one will want to go to Costa Rica, no one will want to carry anything. In the end, Costa Rica may be left with a shortage of products, “he concludes.

Until this Tuesday, May 12, according to Altamirano, there were between 550 and 600 trucks of various nationalities on the northern border, of these 150 are driven by Nicaraguans.

Tests to carriers without symptoms

In response to inquiries from Costa Rican journalists, Salas said that only citizens who do not have symptoms are being tested for Covid-19, since what they do have symptoms are rejected as part of the protocol that is being implemented before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Costa Rican Health Minister said at the press conference on Wednesday that the case of the carrier that has Covid-19 in the country from which it arrived and where it originates is reported.