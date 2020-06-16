Editorial: Esports / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The world of esports has allowed players from our region to demonstrate their talent in international events. Such is the case of Javier “Janoz” Muñoz, a player from Costa Rica who positioned himself among the best FIFA players in the world.

As they tell in La Republica, Janoz finished in 16th place of the season of the FIFA Global Series. With this, he positioned himself as one of the best FIFA players in the world and became the only Latin American to finish in the top 50 of the current season.

The effort of the Infinity Esports member allowed him to add 1095 units throughout the season. Several of these points came from a good performance in events such as the Fut Champions Cup in Atlanta and Paris.

« I am very happy to have been able to finish the FIFA Global Series season as the first in Latin America and the 16th in the world. It is thanks to the work we have been doing with Gillette Infinity Esports for two years now. It has been a very big growth in my career », Janoz expressed.

It is important to note that Janoz’s journey on the FIFA competitive scene is not over. That is why it is already preparing to participate in the global series of FIFA 21, a game that will debut this year and of which we hope to know more details this week.

