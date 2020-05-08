Costa Rican deputies reacted annoyed by the statements of President Nayib Bukele last Tuesday night on the national network, when he said that Costa Rica gave the “perception of having flattened the curve” of Covid-19 infections, but that all he had done was “Decrease the number of daily tests.”

“Mr. Bukele, we are an educated country. We do not need rifles to heed government directives. Costa Rica has 70 years of investing in health and education, while El Salvador has been killing itself. Exchange rifles for books and we talked in 70 years, which is what we have ahead of us, “said one of the deputies.

Before that, Paola Vega, from the Citizen Action Party (PAC), had reacted on her Twitter account: “The typical strategy of the tyrants of yesteryear: encourage fictitious rivalries to divert attention from things of their own.”

He added that in Costa Rica they do not play with perceptions, unlike Bukele, “which gives the perception of playing in a democracy, and what it is doing is a totalitarian regime.”

The liberationist deputy and former legislative president, Carlos Ricardo Benavides, also responded directly to the message posted by the Salvadoran presidency.

“Costa Rica also” gives the perception “of having more than 70 years of not having an army, of investing in health and education, of having exemplary social security and of working every day to avoid authoritarianism and protect our democratic system.”

The also liberationist Wagner Jiménez rejected Bukele’s statement and called it provocative and “anti-system.” “In Costa Rica we have a culture of supporting and respecting the competent authorities.”

The head of the PAC, Enrique Sánchez, said that the Salvadoran president “is not enough to use the pandemic to violate the rule of law and the human rights of its citizens, but now he needs to build walls between peoples, awaken non-existent rivalries and lie” .

Roberto Thompson called Bukele “envious” and said that the President of El Salvador should take “a selfie with our history”, to understand why Costa Rica makes a difference in the world with the attention of the pandemic. “Perhaps it will serve him to do the same in his, which he so badly needs,” he added.

