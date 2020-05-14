Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica sent a letter to the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Clarisse F. Etienne, requesting that this organization carry out an evaluation of the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nicaragua , in view of the risk posed to the region by an outbreak of the virus in the country.

«We justify our request in the pronouncement made on April 30 by more than 600 Nicaraguan health professionals, in which they expose the dramatic conditions they face to carry out their work, and in which they highlight problems such as the under-registration of contagions and deaths, the concealment of relevant information, the absence of containment measures, etc. ”, quotes the letter signed by the parliamentarians.

Letter sent by the Costa Rican deputies expressing their concern about the way in which the Ortega regime is handling the Covid-19 pandemic. THE PRESS / REPRODUCTION.

It may interest you: Actions of neighboring countries to face the Covid-19 contrast to the extreme with the inaction of the Nicaraguan regime

Lawmakers recall that these concerns have been voiced by important actors in Nicaraguan society such as the Catholic Church, businessmen and non-governmental organizations. “The concern extends to the effects that this reckless handling of the crisis by the Nicaraguan government may have on neighboring countries. like Costa Rica. We do not consider it fair that making our country all the efforts at its disposal to contain the pandemic, we are exposed to the risk of contagion due to the irresponsible attitude of the Nicaraguan rulers, “added the letter.

Also Read: US Assistant Secretary of State : “Ortega should protect the people of Nicaragua” before Covid-19

The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo faces strong questions from the Nicaraguan medical community because at times when the country enters the curve of Covid-19 contagion rise and the hospital system begins to give symptoms of collapse to treat the increase in cases, has not taken responsible measures to contain the pandemic.

Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, during the extraordinary virtual meeting of Heads of State and Government of SICA, in which a statement was issued with recommendations to the member states and organs of SICA to act against the Covid pandemic- 19. Representatives of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) participated in this meeting. THE PRESS / Photo taken from 19 Digital

Nicaragua is the only country in the region that it has not established any national restriction or measure to prevent the massive spread of the new coronavirus, as almost all the countries of the world have done by closing their borders, suspending face-to-face classes or establishing national quarantine.

“We request that PAHO carry out an external evaluation in Nicaragua that will allow the citizens of that country, neighboring countries, and the international community the status of the neighboring country’s situation. This will allow the governments of the region and non-governmental organizations to take whatever measures are available to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, “added the letter from the legislators.

The deputies also support the letter signed by the five former Nicaraguan health ministers denouncing the negligence of the Daniel Ortega regime in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

UN intervention

The journalist Edgard Fonseca, editor of the Costa Rican portal Puro Periodismo, in a document published in it, demanded that the Costa Rican government request the intervention of the United Nations (UN) to deal with the irresponsibility of the Ortega regime in managing the pandemic.

“In the face of the sanitaria sanitary bomb” that represents for Costa Rica the uncontrolled pandemic of Covid-19 in Nicaragua, the country must bet on emergency efforts before the WHO and the UN. It must immediately appeal to the dispatch of multinational health forces that prevent the spread of the virus from Nicaraguan territory due to the ineptitude and irresponsibility of the Ortega dictatorship in facing the epidemic, “the journalist’s writing quoted.

LA PRENSA published a report last weekend referred to that former diplomats and public security experts warn that the lack of measures before the Covid-19 pandemic in Nicaragua it could become a “high risk situation” for neighboring countries and could increase the social stigmatization of Nicaraguans.