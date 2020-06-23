Costa Rica will require the use of masks to people who provide customer service in places such as banks, cinemas, bus stations, restaurants, among others, reported the Minister of Health of Costa Rica, Daniel Salas, reported this Monday, June 22.

“The pandemic requires adjusting to new measures, new forms, new implements. The mask has not been part of our lives before, but it is important today to adapt to its correct use: not to be manipulating it, ensuring coverage of the nose and mouth, and for nothing in the world to allow it to give us a false sense of security, distancing itself. and hand washing are still golden rules, “said Salas.

"The pandemic requires adjusting to new measures, new forms, new implements. The mask has not been part of our lives before, but it is important today to adapt to its correct use: not to be manipulating it, ensuring coverage of the nose and mouth, and for nothing in the world to allow it to give us a false sense of security, distancing itself. and hand washing are still golden rules, "said Salas.

The masks will be mandatory in various services and shops from June 27.

This measure, which will come into effect from next Saturday, June 27, was taken by the Costa Rican government due to the increase in positive cases of Covid-19. This Monday there were 66 new infections and the total number rose to 2,277.

This Monday there were 66 new infections and the total number rose to 2,277.

However, Salas explained that the use of compulsory masks does not include pedestrians, nor people who circulate in open places.

But he also stressed that social distancing is vital to prevent the spread of the virus and other measures that the government has directed and that people or sectors that are not obliged to wear the mask “does not mean that they can attend public places.”

Salas recommended that the masks to be used are surgical or cloth masks and that they should have general facial coverage, since it is important that they properly cover the mouth and nose.