Costa Rica will play the final phase of the Nations League without Keylor Navas

05/25/2021 at 7:25 PM CEST

The coach of Costa Rica, Ronald Gonzalez, announced on Tuesday the squad for the final phase of the Concacaf Nations League, in which the absence of French PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas stands out.

Costa Rica will play the semifinal on June 3 against Mexico and the final and the match for third place are scheduled for day 6. The other semifinal will be played by the United States and Honduras. All matches will be played in the United States.

Navas will not play the final round of the Nations League, but it is very likely that he will be in the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will be played next July, also in the United States.

List of called:

– Goalkeepers: Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense), Esteban Alvarado (Limón) and Aaron Cruz (Saprissa).

– Defenses: Óscar Duarte (Levante-ESP), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Francisco Calvo (Chicaco Fire-USA), Aaron Salazar (Herediano), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Yael López (Herediano), Bryan Oviedo (Copenhagen-DEN), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati-USA).

– Midfielders: Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruña-ESP), Allan Cruz (Cincinnati-USA), Randall Leal (Nashville-USA), Luis Díaz (Columbus Crew-USA), Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Bryan Ruiz ( Alajuelense), Bernald Alfaro (Alajuelense) and Alonso Martínez (Alajuelense).

– Forwards: Joel Campbell (León-MEX), Felicio Brown (Wisla Cracovia-POL) and Johan Venegas (Alajuelense). EFE