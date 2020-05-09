Costa Rica will apply tests of Covid-19 to carriers who intend to enter that country and to let them enter the test must be negative, announced this Friday the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

The requirement is effective as of this Friday, May 8 at 3:00 p.m. “Carriers must wait at the border for the result, which can take between 24 and 48 hours,” the minister said at a press conference.

Salas reported that 230 tests were applied to carriers on Thursday, of which two were positive. One of them was that of a Nicaraguan who entered through the immigration control post located in Tablillas, the northern border with Nicaragua.

“We have an identified case, which is isolated. We will follow up on possible close contacts he has had in the period of entry into the country, “said Daniel Salas when announcing the case on Thursday.

According to the Costa Rican authorities, the Nicaraguan suffers from obesity, which they consider a risk factor. According to the Costa Rican media outlet amprensa.com, the carrier was detained by the Migration Police, who are still monitoring the area as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nica was immediately transferred to a medical center in the canton of Limone, although he was later to be referred to the National Rehabilitation Center (Cenare), where a space has been set up to exclusively serve people confirmed with Covid-19.

Minister Salas said that they already have located the people who had contact with both the single carrier and the other who tested positive.

Salas also made a call “we have invested a lot to have the figures we have at the moment and we will be very vigilant before the transfer of immigrants for different activities, any businessman who favors this activity is going to close that activity. At this time we have to redouble all the efforts that we have achieved as a country and we all have to collaborate, so in the inspections that will be carried out if this type of transfer of irregular immigrants is found for different activities, the activity is completely closed.

Border closings extended

Yesterday, Michael Soto, Minister of Public Security of Costa Rica, reported that the closure of borders as well as immigration measures will continue until June 15.

“The decision has been made today (yesterday) to extend until June 15 the migratory restrictions regarding the closing of borders; that is to say, during this time only Costa Ricans or residents will be able to enter the country, ”explained Soto, according to the Teletica.com site. It should be noted that these measures have been in force since March 16.

Soto added that “If a foreigner leaves Costa Rica, they will be prevented from entering the country, and those who leave or enter through an unauthorized point will also be immediately terminated.”

Until this Friday, in Costa Rica there are already 773 positive cases for Covid-19, of which 364 women and 409 men. Six people have died and 461 have recovered.