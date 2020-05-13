Costa Rica, which counts up to this Wednesday 815 positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19, 11 more in the last 24 hours, reported that it will seek to detect asymptomatic cases and possibilities of community transmission through the analysis of wastewater.

The executive president of the state-owned Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA), Yamileth Astorga, revealed in a virtual press conference that an epidemiological surveillance technique has been developed to confirm the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater and strengthen monitoring in different communities.

“What we identify is presence or absence, we cannot yet identify concentration, but in this case what interests us most is that it gives us an early warning and is an indicator of community transmission of the virus,” said Astorga.

The AyA National Water Laboratory, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, collected the first samples to detect or not the presence of SARS-CoV-2.

For example, one of the first samples taken was in the wastewater of the Central Regional Apprehension Center, when 12 people confirmed with the disease were there, giving a positive result of the presence of the virus.

While at the Los Tajos (San José) wastewater treatment plants, which serve some 200,000 people, and another at La Guácima, which serves 1,000, they tested negative with samples taken in mid-April.

“What we have done is identify the genetics of the virus, and where we are going is to have a tracer that allows us to have early alerts of the presence of the virus in asymptomatic cases or community transmission,” said the director of the Laboratory, Darner Mora.

The international scientific community has shown that a varied percentage of patients with COVID-19 disease excrete particles of the new coronavirus in the faeces, but the virus cannot be transmitted in this way.

The authorities explained that later they hope to be able to measure the concentration of the virus present in different samples and make comparisons to estimate the virus burden in the population.

For these purposes, the institution manages the purchase of supplies that would be arriving in the country in June. In addition, long-term studies would show the seasonality patterns that the virus may present.

“We have managed to identify the virus in wastewater (…) This helps us to know if in a community there is an outbreak at the community level to capture and screen the possibility of such transmission, without the need to apply individual tests,” said the Minister of Health. , Daniel Salas.

The Laboratory has experience in detecting viruses and pathogens in wastewater, surface water and seawater. Other studies in the central Pacific have allowed the identification of norovirus and adenovirus, as well as other microbial indicators, thanks to an agreement with the University of South Florida in the United States.

Data provided this Wednesday indicates that Costa Rica has counted to date 815 positives for the COVID-19 coronavirus, 11 more in the last 24 hours, and totals 527 (64.6%) recovered patients and 7 deaths.

Costa Rica announced on Monday its plan to de-escalate restrictions on economic activities, which includes 4 phases from May 16 to August, but with the warning that it may be suspended if there is a sharp increase in cases. .

