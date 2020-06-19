In this way, shopping centers and churches will not be reopened, home delivery in restaurants will be maintained and a restriction will be applied to vehicular traffic.

The government of Costa Rica reversed the reopening measures that they had recently started to implement, after an unexpected increase in coronavirus cases in the Central American nation, reported Health Minister Daniel Salas.

In this way, shopping malls and churches will not reopen, only home delivery in restaurants will be maintained and a restriction will be applied to vehicular traffic, in addition to will suspend the final of the local soccer tournament, scheduled for Sunday, when Father’s Day is celebratedSalas said.

The decision was made after a maximum of 119 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, for a total of 12,058 infections and 12 deaths related to the new coronavirus that emerged in China at the end of last year.

“This is not a number to think that nothing is happening and that we can continue with the opening,” said the Minister of Health.

“Stores and malls, beach activity, churches and other activities will have to wait until we have a sustained decrease in cases,” he added, without giving an expectation of when this reduction could occur.

The reopening measures, announced just a few days ago, sought to return to the country, whose economy relies largely on tourism, to some degree of normality.

Although Costa Rica has one of the lowest levels of infection in the region, the American continent has become the new epicenter of the pandemic in the world and accumulates almost half of the virus-infected and deceased worldwide.

Until Friday, 8.54 million cases of coronavirus were confirmed worldwide and 454,152 people died, according to the count.