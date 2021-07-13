Costa Rica responded to Guadalupe’s punch with goals in its 2021 Gold Cup debut



The Ticos were led by Joel Campbell, who scored and also attended.

Photo: Chandan Khanna / . / .

Costa Rica started the 2021 Gold Cup with a smile. Los Ticos snapped an 11-game winless streak with a solid triumph over Guadeloupe, by score of 3-1. The islanders saw their hopes of surprising the continent fade after a aggression which left them with 10 players for much of the second half.

Joel Campbell, a reference for Costa Rica, did not miss a very costly mistake by goalkeeper Yohann Thuram-Ulien to make it 1-0 at minute 6 ′.

Gooooooal for Costa Rica! 🔥⚽ Campbell takes advantage of a huge bear from Guadalupe’s defense. 🤦‍♂️ 🇨🇷 1-0 🇫🇷 #OurCup | #CostaRica | #Guadalupe 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @unimas

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/K2TtrfY9Kv pic.twitter.com/qjhAR4nvdS – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 13, 2021

15 minutes later the score increased for the Ticos. Skillfully, Joel Campbell kept the ball in the area and finished off a good collective play by giving it to Ariel Lassiter, who easily beat the rival goalkeeper.

2-0 in 21 minutes. Stroll of Costa Rica.

Gooooooooooal from Costa Rica! ⚽🔥 Lassiter closes the play after a great collective walk from Costa Rica. 😎 🇨🇷 2-0 🇫🇷 #OurCup | #CostaRica | #Guadalupe 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @unimas

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/K2TtrfY9Kv pic.twitter.com/lKtdA8LP1A – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 13, 2021

Guadalupe played her cards well. He tried to deal damage through the stopped ball and landed it on a corner kick just before half-time. Raphael Mirval anticipated his markers to push the ball and discount.

Gooooooooool from Guadalupe! 🔥⚽ Mirval finishes in the area and puts this to a goal before the break. 😱 🇨🇷 2-1 🇫🇷 #OurCopa | #CostaRica | #Guadalupe 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @unimas

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/K2TtrfY9Kv pic.twitter.com/Gx7PZ5Lj20 – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 13, 2021

Guadalupe’s best moment did not last long. An unjustifiable assault from Steve Solvet did not go under the table. The VAR came into action and the midfielder was sent off at 54 ‘.

It was a clear punch in the pit of the stomach to Francisco Calvo, and also to the aspirations of Guadalupe, who had no other option to back down and give the initiative even more to Costa Rica.

Red for Guadalupe! 🔴 That boy got the wrong sport… 👁👁 🇨🇷 2-1 🇫🇷 #OurCopa | #CostaRica | #Guadalupe 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @unimas

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/K2TtrfY9Kv pic.twitter.com/VqOJceiQ5l – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 13, 2021

The incombustible Celso Borges closed the victory with an excellent definition in the area, with a half volley without dropping the ball.

A great goal to get the final 3-1.

Costa Rica He fulfilled the first task: to get rid of the bad streak and therefore the pressure of the debut. The next rival will be Suriname, this Friday, July 16. With a victory they will ensure the pass to the quarterfinals.