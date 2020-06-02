Costa Rica began on Monday the second phase of economic reopening with the entry into operation of museums, cafes and hotels. However, the prohibition of entry of foreigners remains, with exceptions, until June 30.

The Health Minister, Daniel Salas, said last Friday that the plan to de-escalate the restrictions on economic activities continues, which started on May 16 and will continue from Monday June 1 with the second phase.

This new stage enables museums, cafes, art academies and all hotels to operate at a capacity of 50% of their capacity.

In addition, the permission to operate for the restaurants was extended to weekends, always to half its capacity, as were the gyms and swimming schools, which until now had a capacity of 25%.

The minister added that the ban on the entry of foreigners to the country, which was in force until June 15, will be extended to the 30th.

Diplomats, residents and, with special protocols, freight forwarders are exempt from this prohibition.

The third phase of the reopening schedule is scheduled to start on June 20 and would include, among other things, the operation of 50% bars and churches with a maximum of 75 people present with due distancing.

Minister Salas explained that the measures are under constant evaluation and can vary at any time if there is a strong increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“The risk of community transmission still exists. I ask the population to continue to follow the golden rules against coronavirus. If this gets out of hand and we start to see many deaths in a short time, the economy will be more affected. Our slogan will always be to protect the health and life of people, “said Salas.

The minister insisted that the population must “maintain sanity, prudence and discipline” because “we must know how to live in a society adapted to COVID-19”.

The most up-to-date data indicates that until this Friday, Costa Rica had 1,056 cases and 10 people died of coronavirus.

