Saint Joseph.- The authorities of Costa Rica reported this Saturday that the patients recovered from COVID-19 outnumbered active cases with the disease for the first time, but called on the population to maintain hygienic precautions and abide by the measures ordered by the Government.

The Health Minister, Daniel Salas, said in a press conference that since the first diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 6, Costa Rica recorded a total of 733 positive cases, of which 372 have been declared as recovered and 6 have passed away.

The minister insisted that “there is still a long way to go in this pandemic” and urged the population to follow preventive measures to prevent the country from experiencing an increase in patients that could saturate health services.

On the same line, President Carlos Alvarado spoke on his social networks, insisting that the population should be neglected.

“Today we have great news: the number of people recovered (372) exceeded the number of active cases (355). But we cannot let our guard down, we must continue to comply with the measures. An oversight could jeopardize everything we have achieved as a country, “said President Alvarado.

On April 27, the Government published for the first time two projections of the behavior of the pandemic in the country as of July 21.

The first scenario is without restrictive measures, which would cause an exponential growth in cases until reaching a cumulative figure of 52,628 and a collapse of the health system with 1,197 people in intensive care units, since the capacity of Costa Rica is 140 beds of this type. specialty.

The other scenario is maintaining the measures ordered by the government and with the behavior that people have shown so far, in which the situation would be kept under control with a cumulative 1,300 cases and an average of 3 people in intensive care units.

This May 2, Costa Rica reports 16 people hospitalized, of which 6 are in intensive care units.

Costa Rica has not ordered a generalized quarantine, but it has partially or totally closed various economic activities, and has asked people to stay home as long as possible.

Since mid-March the country closed its borders to the entry of foreigners, suspended the school year and massive events, and also keeps beaches, parks, national parks, bars, discos and casinos closed.

In addition, there is a restriction on the movement of vehicles by time bands and license plate number.

Restaurants, shops and other small businesses can operate at 50% of their capacity and with strict health measures, while supermarkets and pharmacies are open but with hygienic rules and to avoid crowding.

The curve of active cases is on the decline, so the Government has begun to allow, with limitations, some activities that were prohibited, such as gyms, sports training centers and beauty salons.

