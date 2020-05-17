San Jose Costa Rica.

The Ministry of Health of Costa Rica informed this Sunday that since last May 8 it has prevented the entry of 46 carriers load that tested positive for COVID-19, most in border with Nicaragua.

The Health Minister, Daniel Salas, indicated that in the last 24 hours, the entry into the country of 10 carriers of foreign cargo, bringing the total to 46.

Since last May 5 Costa Rica taking samples to all carriers and on day 8 established the negativity of the test as a requirement to enter the country for these drivers who they move trade in the Central American region.

In addition, since this weekend the Ministry of Security and the Traffic Police carry out an operation to escort from the border with nicaragua up to border with Panama, and vice versa, to cargo trucks that do not have the final destination Costa Rica.

Foreign carriers from other Central American countries that must deliver the product to Costa Rica, they are in the obligation from this weekend of unhook the load, deliver it to a local carrier, and return to the country from which they came.

Costa Rica keeps your borders since Last March for the entry of foreigners, with the exception of carriers, the residents and diplomats.

This closure will be valid until June, 15, but it is possible that the authorities will expand it in the coming days.

THE PANDEMIC IN COSTA RICA

Official data indicates that in the last 24 hours the authorities detected 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, for a total of 863 since the first case was diagnosed on the previous March 6.

Of the total infected 565 people have already recovered (65.5%), there are 288 assets that are in isolation, and the deathly victims add up to 10.

Costa Rica started on Saturday his de-escalation plan of restrictions imposed on activities economic, sports and social.

For example, Beaches they will remain open 3 hours, especially so that surfers can train; schedules for the operation were made flexible with capacity limits of restaurants, cinemas shops and malls.

In addition, the band of restriction on the movement of vehicles during the week was reduced in three hours and from Monday the National Parks.

This de-escalation plan contemplates 4 phases that will be applied until the end of August, but with the caveat that it can be suspended if there is a strong increase in cases. EFE

.