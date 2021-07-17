Costa Rica overcomes a scare against Suriname in the Gold Cup

ORLANDO.

In just one minute of the second half, Costa Rica turned around a game that had been complicated for them, and beat Suriname 2-1 on Friday, thus ensuring their classification and that of Jamaica to the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup.

Gleofilo Vlijter put the Surinamese team ahead in the 52nd minute, but Joel Campbell equalized at 58 and Celso Borges gave the lead to the Ticos at 59.

A good move gave the equality to Costa Rica. Alonso Martínez, who entered as a substitute, He advanced a ball for Borges, who tried a cross shot. Goalkeeper Warner Hahn repelled, but the ball was left at Campbell’s feet to mark.

And a minute later Campbell overflowed down the left wing and sent a cross into the area. Borges headed with force to beat Hahn.

The The nervousness of the Costa Rican team worsened in the last five minutes, behind the expulsion of Francisco Calvo, after consulting the video arbitration (VAR) to detect an alleged assault.

