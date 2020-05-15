The President of Costa Rica proposed an intellectual property ‘world bank’, where data, knowledge and designs will be found that can serve in the fight against COVID-19

The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, and the CEO of the World Health Organization (who), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyresus, presented an initiative to guarantee the free access from all countries to vaccines and treatments against him coronavirus COVID-19 when they are developed.

The initiative, which Alvarado already suggested to the head of the WHO in March, is expected to be included in the declaration that the 194 member countries of the organization sign at the end of their annual assembly next week, and that later officially begins with a ceremony next May 29.

“We propose to create a repository, a ‘world bank’ of intellectual property, in which we will find data, knowledge, designs of what can serve in the fight against COVID-19,” explained the Costa Rican president when presenting his project through videoconference.

The purpose of this repository, to which governments, companies, academic circles and research institutions could join voluntarily, would be “to make available to everyone the different advances and innovations that can be used at least cost, without obstacles, and with the aim of protecting the population ”.

“We want these innovations to be global public goods, to be used to protect humanity against the current threat,” stressed Alvarado, who expressed the wish that this “call for solidarity” be one of the topics under discussion in the WHO annual meeting on May 18 and 19.

Tedros showed his support for the Costa Rican initiative, since in the current pandemic “the potential of science must be unleashed for everyone, anywhere”, since when considering the distribution of future vaccines and treatments against a disease that has already killed almost 300 thousand people should not give priority to commercial interests.

“Market models would not cover the needs of everyone,” warned the Ethiopian expert, who in the face of a pandemic like COVID-19 “solidarity between countries and the private sector is essential if we want to overcome these difficult times.”

In the same virtual conference today the government of Chile showed its support for the Costa Rican initiative, through a statement from the president Sebastián Piñera, and Alvarado assured that his Ecuadorian counterpart, Lenin Moreno, also expressed his desire to participate in it.

The proposal, according to the WHO, will be a complement to the ACT initiative (acronym in English for Tool Accelerator against COVID-19) that this organization presented on April 24, also with the participation of Alvarado and other leaders from Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

The “intellectual property bank” that Alvarado proposes, however, will not only promote the exchange of data and knowledge, but also aims to accumulate open and voluntary licenses for the production of drugs against the new coronavirus.

“We hope that it will be formalized within two weeks with member states (of the WHO) from all regions,” said the Brazilian. Mariangela Simao, assistant to the WHO director-general for the Access to Medicines and Health Products.

The initiative will be one of the topics for debate at an annual assembly that will be held for the first time by videoconference, due to the preventive measures against COVID-19, and in which the fight against this pandemic is expected to monopolize the two days. of meetings.

The resolution that is signed in it will not be binding, Tedros clarified, but “the signatory countries are expected to apply it and show a firm political commitment” that will help it comply.

With information from EFE