Costa Rica joins the OECD as member country number 38: Map

The real cost of bitcoin is impossible to ignore: L. Laurent

(Bloomberg) – As bitcoin attempts its latest price rally after a 40% drop in three days, its long-term potential as an investable asset is being inextricably linked to its cost to the rest of society. Pressure is mounting on policy makers to do more about it. On Monday, Lael Brainard of the US Federal Reserve made an allusion to this, when he warned that a proliferation of alternative payment systems could lead to fragmentation and rising costs for households and businesses, suggesting that the regulatory "perimeter" of cryptocurrencies needs to be expanded. However, the "dirt" of bitcoin is still the main concern. The carbon footprint caused by miners' high energy demand is now inseparable from the way that politicians, investors and even the faithful who put laser eyes on their profiles view crypto. Good news for crypto bulls due to another tweet from Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire who has been hesitant about bitcoin's environmental impact. Musk said that North American crypto mining companies had promised him greater transparency in their energy mix, a "potentially promising" sign of greener days ahead. This debate is critical. Citizens need to know the broader social impact of the computing resources used to mine new bitcoins and execute transactions. The cryptocurrency's electricity requirements have exceeded the demand of entire countries – an estimated $ 5 billion in mining costs had been invested in early 2018, according to a report by the German Institute for Economic Research, but this figure did not include all of them. the costs paid by society, particularly by Americans who make up the more than 80% of the population that does not own cryptocurrencies. A 2020 study, based on the energy required by each currency, estimated that every US $ 1 of bitcoin created was responsible for US $ 0.49 in damage to health and the environment in the US and US $ 0.37 in China. Another article, co-written by Larisa Yarovaya of the University of Southampton, found a strong connection between the volatility of the price of bitcoin and that of the shares of power companies in areas with high mining activity. Greater transparency in mining may encourage a larger shift toward renewables, but it will also bring increased scrutiny of what one lawmaker called the crypto industry's "almost infinitely increasing energy demand." real economy and not in a good way that might interest policy makers in job creation or wealth creation. The demand for computer hardware to mine cryptocurrencies has made buying them more expensive, often too expensive, for everyone else, to the point that chipmakers like NVIDIA Corp. have deliberately altered their products to make them less efficient when are used by miners. For evangelists, these costs are balanced by the decentralization benefits that bitcoin brings: "an electronic payment system based on cryptographic evidence rather than trust," as the original white paper put it. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio calls it "an incredible invention." Without wasteful mining, there would be no bitcoin blockchain, since the two are interconnected, and yet the virtuous narrative of a decentralized currency promises a future utopia while offering today's dystopia. Bitcoin encourages hoarding and speculation, similar to digital gold, rather than offering a socially useful medium for daily payments. It also comes at a cost to society when money is lost or when crypto assets evade taxes, something the Biden Administration is justifiably trying to remedy. Crypto speculation also encourages malicious activity, including hacking to mine cryptocurrencies and withholding people's data for ransom. The cost of cybercrime reached US $ 1 trillion last year.It is encouraging that not all crypto experts underestimate the social costs. Pioneer Ray Dillinger warned in January that bitcoin had become a "disaster" and a "failure", citing the corruption and waste of mining in particular. Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum's co-founders, is cleverly promoting the shift to "proof-of-stake" mining, as opposed to bitcoin's "proof-of-work," as a much more energy efficient alternative. (Proof of work is used to validate transactions and mine new tokens, but it requires a global network of computers running around the clock.) But the implication is that bitcoin's problems are intrinsic and won't be fixed without regulation. "If we let bitcoin grow, the social costs will be very high," says Yu Xiong of the University of Surrey, co-author of a paper on mining. Suggests the idea of ​​specific mining licenses. Musk's latest comments have not removed the threat of an intervention.