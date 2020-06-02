Costa Rica’s Health Minister Daniel Salas reported Monday that authorities are investigating how a baby just 5 days old was infected with coronavirus, the youngest patient to date in the Central American country.

In the daily press conference on the pandemic, Salas explained that the case is under investigation, since it was ruled out that the contagion came from the mother or relatives of the minor.

“For the moment it has been ruled out that it is the mother or relatives. There is no clarity of how the contagion was, “said the minister.

The official said that the investigation will seek to determine the source of the contagion and if there was any failure in the sanitary protocols of the medical center where he was born.

The baby was born premature so he is admitted to the National Children’s Hospital, where the type of treatment to be applied will be decided.

Salas affirmed that all the children who have tested positive in the country “have had more benevolent symptoms and many of them have not developed symptoms”, as has been the worldwide trend with minors.

Of the 1,084 cases of COVID-19 registered by Costa Rica until this Monday, 93 have corresponded to minors, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Official information details that of the 1,084 cases, 676 (62.3%) have already been recovered, 398 remain active (36.7%) and 10 died (0.9%).

In the last 24 hours, Costa Rica recorded 28 new cases.

There are currently 18 people hospitalized for COVID-19, of whom 5 are in intensive care units.

This Monday, Costa Rica began the second phase of reopening economic activities, which includes, among other things, the opening of museums and hotels, but with sanitary protocols and capacity limitations; as well as the extension of the hours in which restaurants and other establishments can operate.

This country maintains restrictions on the movement of vehicles by license plate number and time slots, as well as the closing of borders for foreigners until at least June 30.

Foreigners who can enter the country are residents, diplomats, and cargo carriers who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and who comply with a protocol agreed by Central American countries.

