More than 10,000 Nicaraguans have been rejected in their attempt to irregular entry to Costa Rica since the closure of borders decreed in mid-March to reduce COVID-19 infections.

Until this May 7, 10,062 Nicaraguans had not been allowed to enter Costa Rica out of a total of 10,206 foreigners rejected for trying to enter this Central American country irregularly, according to data from the General Directorate of Migration and Aliens requested by the Voice of America.

The rest of the rejected migrants were Panamanians, Colombians, Ecuadorians, Cubans, Hondurans, Salvadorans, Mexicans, Indians, Americans, Germans and English.

Since March 19, Costa Rica closed its borders, a measure that implies that no foreigner can enter the country and those who leave will not be able to return during the time the border closure is extended and will be rejected if they try to do so legally and illegally.

The measure only allows the arrival of Costa Ricans and people residing in the country, who upon arrival are subjected to tests to detect if they have COVID-19 and receive a health order that requires them to remain isolated in their homes for two weeks, time in which they are monitored to see if they have symptoms of the virus.

At the moment, Costa Rican immigration officials have issued 8,443 sanitary orders, failure to comply with these orders includes fines ranging from $ 1,000 to $ 4,500.

Truck with migrants at the Nicaraguan border

Migration also detailed to the VOA that of the 59 people detained by the police in a truck in the canton of Los Chiles, bordering Nicaragua, 54 were irregular foreigners, who were rejected, three were residents who entered the country irregularly, for which started the process of canceling their status, and two are applicants for immigration status and had no exit, so, in theory, they had not entered Costa Rica irregularly and will remain in the country.

After the discovery of this truck with irregular migrants, the Minister of Health of Costa Rica, Daniel Salas, reported that very strong measures will be applied if people in this situation are found in other inspections.

¨I also want to make a call and notice, we have invested a lot to have the figures we have at the moment and we will all be very vigilant that the transfer of irregular immigrants for different activities. Any businessman who favors this activity, the activity will be closed. Right now we have to redouble all the efforts we have made as a country and we all have to collaborate, “said Salas.