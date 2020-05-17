First it was Guatemala. Then Costa Rica and almost simultaneously Panama. Each has disclosed its plans to reopen their economies after almost two months of confinement due to the Covid-19 emergency.

Costa Rica, for example, announced last Monday its plan to de-escalate the restrictions on economic activities imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes four stages until August.

The first stage of the gradual reopening plan will be carried out from May 16 to 31 and consists of opening the 13 most visited national parks in the country to 50% of their capacity, as well as the beaches only for three hours between 5 and 8 in the morning, which will make it easier for surfers to train.

Among the national parks that will reopen are the Poás Volcano, the Irazú Volcano, Manuel Antonio (beach and forest) and the Monteverde Biological Reserve (cloud forest), which are among the most visited in the country.

In addition, the Government announced that in this first phase people will be able to circulate with their vehicles during the week until 10:00 p.m., three hours more than before; and the 7:00 p.m. limit is maintained for the weekends.

The Government has also enabled contact sports but without a public. Another change by the authorities is the recommendation of the use of masks in public places.

The second stage of the de-escalation plan covers from June 1 to 20 and includes the opening of all national parks, from public parks to 50%, restaurants at 50% of their capacity for weekends (they already operate like this weekdays), and all hotels at 50% of their capacity.

The third phase will be from June 21 to July 11 and includes cinemas and theaters at 50% of their capacity, bars at half capacity only during the week and places of religious worship with a maximum of 75 people present.

For the period from July 12 to August 1, the fourth stage is planned, which includes the gradual return to face-to-face classes, a greater opening on beaches and places of worship.

Panama’s plans

Panama also announced last Monday that it will reactivate its economic activity by blocks, starting this May 13 with home-based retail trade and technical services, after the transmission speed of the Covid-19 was successfully stopped.

The authorities announced that this gradual lack of confinement will be met in 6 blocks, although only the first one has a starting date, and stressed that the indefinite national quarantine decreed on March 25 will continue in force with all the sanitary measures and restrictions on mobility that include .

Starting next Wednesday, retail sales can work; mechanical workshops; technical services for electricity, plumbing and air conditioning maintenance, as well as artisanal fishing and aquaculture.

Work meetings of up to 10 people are also authorized, always following all the sanitary guidelines dictated by the Ministry of Health.

The Government of Panama declared the national emergency on March 13 and the national quarantine two weeks later with the stoppage of almost all economic activity except for essential sectors such as health, food, security, transportation, logistics and communications, which operate through safe-conducts. .

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ramón Martínez, explained that in the second block of the revival is the industry sector, construction, but only public infrastructure; non-metallic mining; and the opening of areas and places of religious worship and sports facilities but limited to 25% of its capacity.

In block three is retail and wholesale trade; car sales, professional and administrative services; and the construction of private projects.

The opening of hotels, restaurants and air transport is foreseen in the fourth block; sports, education at all levels and shops such as bars in the fifth block; while the sixth, which will be carried out when “there is a vaccine or effective treatment” are concerts, fairs and other activities, said Minister Martínez.

Guatemala’s plan

Despite the outbreak of coronavirus cases in recent days, Guatemala also has an economic reopening plan. In fact, the country began to reopen some items of its economy on May 4.

A day earlier, on a national network, the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, announced that as of that week the country had entered a “reopening stage” that would be divided into phases.

The plan maintains the curfew from 6 in the afternoon to 4 in the morning, but contemplates “the development of the protocol for the opening of public transport in phases” and also allows shops, construction and manufacturing to open.

About 70 percent of the 7 million economically active Guatemalans live in the underground economy, so many of them go out daily in search of income for their families.

Also, private companies have been authorized to work as long as they get private transportation for their employees.

The 64-year-old governor, doctor and surgeon said that “making comparisons with our neighboring countries” the figures for Guatemala are “more than positive.”

