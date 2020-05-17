The authorities of Costa Rica have detected 853 cases of coronavirus until this Saturday, May 16, 2020. (Free Press Photo: EFE)

Costa Rica, which until this Saturday adds 853 positive cases, 10 more in one day, started the first phase of a de-escalation of sanitary measures by the covid-19, which includes opening beaches, hotels, cinemas, national parks and sports recreational without physical contact.

From today until May 31, inclusive, the Costa Rican authorities approved a gradual reopening of the national economy in the face of the pandemic and as long as the population abides by the guidelines and cases do not rise exponentially, new phases will continue to be applied.

The new provisions contemplate the opening of 13 national parks and hotels with 20 rooms, limiting entry and occupation to 50% of capacity.

Theaters and cinemas are also allowed to operate with seating separation measures of at least 1.8 meters between each person and a ticket office or electronic reservation.

The beaches were enabled from Monday to Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 local time, as well as access to recreational sports without physical contact and closed doors of physical contact sports from Monday to Sunday.

The authorities also extended the hours from Monday to Friday until 22:00 local time for establishments with sanitary operating permits, such as restaurants, shops and shopping centers.

Upgrade

Costa Rica counts until this Saturday 853 positive cases of covid-19 coronavirus, 10 more in the last 24 hours and a total of 551 (64.6%) patients who have recovered and 12 thousand 915 cases have been discarded.

The Health Minister, Daniel Salas, confirmed in a virtual press conference that there are 17 hospitalized patients, of which four are located in intensive care units, who are between 53 and 75 years old.

Since the first case was detected on March 6, Costa Rica has registered 10 people dead (1.2%), the last three counted in the last week, one on May 10 and two on May 15.

In addition, the Minister of Public Security, Michael Soto, revealed that the country will limit the entry of foreign carriers to the national territory, in order to prevent the borders from eventually becoming sources of contagion for the new coronavirus.

“This carrier and its cargo will be guarded by police authorities through caravans to the southern border- when the destination is not Costa Rica-, and thus guarantee its traceability and prevent contagions, and when Costa Rica is the destination it is guaranteed that a process disengagement ”, explained Soto.

The measures, which will take effect from this Monday, also establish that carriers may only enter the facilities of the Costa Rican land border posts, in order to carry out the logistical operations required to guarantee the country’s imports and exports.