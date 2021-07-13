Costa Rica debuts smoothly in the Gold Cup

ORLANDO.

The Costa Rica team defeated Guadalupe 3-1 on Monday night in the debut of both teams in the Gold Cup Group C, Concacaf’s highest tournament of nations.

The annotations from Costa Ricans they came through Joel Campbell, Ariel Lassiter and Celso Borges, at minutes 6, 21 and 70, respectively.

The Guadalupe discount was obtained by Raphael Mirval, in the discount of the initial stage (45 + 5).

With the triumph, Costa Rica leads group C of the tournament, next to Jamaica who beat 2-0 Surinam.

