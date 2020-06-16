The Costa Rican Minister of Public Security announced on Monday the creation of a command post at the Tablillas de Los Chiles border crossing, which borders San Pancho, in San Carlos, Nicaragua.

According to Minister Michael Soto Rojas, the command post will serve “to handle police actions due to Covid-19.”

Since June 3, Costa Rica had announced the prohibition of vehicular traffic after 5:00 in the afternoon in cantons bordering Nicaragua and an orange alert was also decreed in these cantons by the National Emergency Commission (CND). That was part of the tightening of measures to stop illegal migration from our country to Costa Rica, in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Last week they also announced that they would strengthen security in the 309-kilometer-long border strip, with greater patrolling of police, drones and even a helicopter and a light aircraft.

One of the drones that the Ticos use to patrol the border. THE PRESS / Courtesy MSP

“Now we are reinforcing the seven cantons of attention; bringing more resources in the police field. Work more due to the vehicular restrictions that these cantons have, “Soto said, according to a press release issued by the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security.

The command post began to operate from this Monday and according to the Costa Rican authorities, it has officers from the Ministry of Security, Traffic, Migration, Health personnel, the Ministry of Labor, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

They walk up to eight hours to patrol the border

The patrols of the Costa Rican entities walk up to eight daily to patrol the border strip with Nicaragua, according to data from the MSP.

And they add that regardless of the difficult terrain, they carry out patrols in the mouth of the San Carlos river, banks of the San Juan river and other communities, to prevent the entry of foreigners to Costa Rica, due to the coronavirus.

“It doesn’t matter if the place is flat or steep, if it’s dry or if you have to cross streams,” says the MSP about the patrol cars. LAPRENSA / Courtesy MSP

Costa Rica has not only strengthened its aerial surveillance, in recent months they have also announced greater patrols on the San Juan river, since many boats were picking up passengers, and then entering them by sea. Boats sometimes carried up to 50 passengers.

Costa Rica has kept its borders closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.