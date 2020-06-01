A heavy-load carrier, who is stranded in Peñas Blancas on the Nicaraguan-Costa Rican border, walks close to the city of Rivas (Nicaragua). (Free Press Photo: .)

“We are confident that everything will turn out well, that customs and border with our neighboring country to the north will be opened very soon, because we are extremely concerned about the conditions of the carriers (…) We hope to have a little peace and leave this anxiety that we it’s been like this for three weeks, ”said Jiménez.

This Saturday, in an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers of Economic Integration (Comieco), officials discussed and adopted various measures for the entry of goods into national territories.

At the end of the session, it was agreed to restart operations on the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica and to put into operation the plan approved jointly with the Central American Federation of Carriers for the transit of goods.

“We already have the necessary regulations adopted, the resolutions were issued this morning and we transmitted the agreement in writing. There is a certain strangeness of why the borders are kept closed, there is a group of countries, we are six countries that have reached an agreement. The seriousness of the issue is very great because there is a lot of concern, “said the minister.

Jiménez indicated that on the part of the Government of Costa Rica they have supported the carriers by providing them with food conditions, access to basic hygiene measures, as well as consular support for Costa Rican drivers.

Costa Rica’s border with Nicaragua is blocked by Nicaraguan carriers who protest against the sanitary measures imposed as of May 18 and which restrict the entry of foreign drivers.

The Costa Rican government has also said that the border posts were closed by the government of Daniel Ortega in protest. On both sides of the border there are kilometer-long lines of trucks.

After more than a week of protests, last Tuesday Panamanian carriers unblocked Paso Canoas, the main border post with Costa Rica, after the Panamanian government applied reciprocal measures to Costa Rican carriers.

Costa Rica recorded 1,056 positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus until Sunday, 9 more in the last 24 hours. Of the total, 669 people have recovered (63.3%) and 10 have died (1%).

The Health Minister, Daniel Salas, confirmed in a statement distributed to the media that there are 16 hospitalized patients, of the 4 four are located in intensive care units and 18,198 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Starting this Monday, the Government of Costa Rica will begin the second phase of reopening activities with the entry into operation of museums, cafes and hotels at 50%.

In addition, the permission to operate for the restaurants was extended to the weekends, always to half its capacity, as were the gyms and swimming schools, which until now had allowed a capacity of 25%, while the prohibition entry of foreigners, with exceptions, is extended to June 30.