Costa Rica chooses coach: candidates Luis Fernando Suárez, Alexandre Guimarães and Rafael Dudamel | National teams

Luis Fernando Suárez is one of the strongest candidates to lead the Costa Rican team, which urgently needs a coach to compete in the eighth qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup by Concacaf. There are less than 80 days left and the Ticos still do not have a selector. Serious situation!

The current Bucaramanga coach is recognized in Central America, as he led Honduras in the 2014 World Cup, as well as being a World Cup with Ecuador in 2006. However, the list of candidates is longer. There are three names, including that of Luis Fernando Suárez, that sound louder.

They all passed and know Colombian soccer. Alexandre Guimarães, champion with América de Cali and passing through Atlético Nacional, is another of the coaches who have brought the Costa Rican Federation closer together. The Brazilian, nationalized in Costa Rica, has a long history in the Costa Rican team.

There is also Rafael Dudamel, whom the press indicates as the third strong candidate, and they describe him as “the man who revolutionized Venezuelan soccer.” Dudamel was a goalkeeper in several Colombian clubs, although he has not managed in the coffee country. It does have a stint at clubs in Brazil and Chile.

Two other names that have been put into the deck, although with less force, are the Uruguayan Jorge Fossati, who has directed the teams of Uruguay and Cata; and they also mentioned Hernán Torres, runner-up with Alajuelense in Costa Rica, leaving a great image of his work.