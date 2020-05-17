Costa Rica and the World Health Organization (WHO) will promote the creation of a global group of accessible technologies to facilitate the exchange of new treatments against COVID-19, official authorities reported on Friday.

The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, pre-launched the proposal “Call for Solidarity in Action” at a virtual press conference this Friday in which the WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and a representative from Chile participated, country that has joined the initiative.

“We want to create an intellectual property repository with data, technologies, knowledge and designs, regarding COVID-19. The idea is to make accessible, around the world, the different advances and innovations to put it at the service, at the lowest cost and without barriers, to protect people, “said Alvarado.

The proposal calls for ensuring that the results of publicly funded research are made available through appropriate provisions in legally binding funding agreements, and that specific provisions on the affordability of COVID-19 related health products be included through through voluntary licenses.

“This pandemic also attacks a rich, poor or developing country, whether or not it has the resources, so the basic idea is a call to solidarity and action, to create this global repository (…) It is a call to States, also academia and the private sector, companies, research institutions, and cooperation agencies, ”said Alvarado.

The authorities indicated that the idea of ​​Costa Rica adheres to the Doha Declaration on the Agreement on Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights related to Trade and Public Health, which affirms the right of developing countries to use to the maximum the provisions regarding flexibilities to protect public health and provide access to medicines for all people.

The WHO Director-General recognized the great commitment and leadership shown by President Alvarado and asked the other countries to join the initiative. So far Chile and Ecuador have been incorporated into the proposal.

UPDATED DATA OF THE PANDEMIC IN COSTA RICA

The latest data revealed indicates that Costa Rica has until this Friday 843 positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (causing the disease of COVID-19), 13 more in the last 24 hours, in addition there is a total of 542 (64, 3%) patients who have recovered.

The Health Minister, Daniel Salas, confirmed in a virtual press conference that so far 18 patients are hospitalized, of which five are located in intensive care units, who are between 53 and 75 years old.

Since the first case was detected on March 6, Costa Rica has totaled 12,260 cases and nine people have died, of whom eight are men and one woman.

The ninth death occurred this Friday and it is a 58-year-old woman who suffered from lymphoma and high blood pressure.

Costa Rica will begin on Saturday its plan to de-escalate restrictions on economic activities, which includes 4 phases that will last until August, but with the warning that it may be suspended if there is a sharp increase in cases.

