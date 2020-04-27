Costa Rica announced on Monday the limited authorization to resume for two weeks some activities, such as cinemas and gyms, which were closed during the last month as part of the measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Health Minister, Daniel Salas, announced the partial resumption of activities with measures that guarantee social distancing, after two weeks of marked reduction in COVID-19 infections.

This relief of measures will be effective from May 1 to 15, and on May 11 there will be an official evaluation to analyze whether its vigor can be extended or, conversely, if it goes back in case of contagion cases increasing. .

“When we go to public places, which we are going to enable, we have to allow distance and hygiene measures,” Salas said at a press conference.

He announced that until Monday, Costa Rica detected 697 cases of COVID-19, two more than the day before. In recent weeks the number of new infections has generally been less than 10 cases per day.

The president, Carlos Alvarado, warned that “we have had a relative but fragile success”, so the easing of the restrictions could go back.

Cinemas and theaters will be able to operate during the week with a distance of two meters between each spectator, while gyms and swimming schools will be able to reopen to 25% of their capacity.

Beauty salons and barber shops will be able to function at 50% of their capacity and can only attend by appointment.

Restaurants currently operate at a 50% capacity cap, which will continue, while bars and clubs remain closed.

The academic courses will continue to be suspended, although they are held at a distance where there are technological conditions, while religious services continue without authorization.

Also access to beaches and parks is still closed.

President Alvarado indicated that work activities that can be done by telework must be maintained.

Salas cited mathematical studies that indicate that, if the population lets down its guard in the face of the pandemic, in mid-July it could reach more than 30,000 active cases of COVID-19, which could overwhelm the capacity of intensive care units.

Salas congratulated the population for complying with the sanitary measures that led to reducing the level of contagion, but asked to maintain the rules of hygiene and social distancing to avoid a rebound.