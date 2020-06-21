Costa Rica, which is going through the second pandemic wave, suspended last Friday the third phase of reopening economic activities

Costa Rica accounts for this Saturday 2 thousand 127 positive cases of COVID-1969 more in one day, while the authorities made a called of attention to the population, since several outbreaks of contagion are due to parties and family gatherings.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, expressed in statements distributed to the media of the total number of cases, there are 1,113 that remain active.

“I want to draw attention to the fact that of the new cases that we have today, 11 correspond to the town of Turkeys (San José), and they were just due to a ‘baby shower’ attended by more than 20 people, even the pregnant woman is also infected. Please, we continue to call everyone’s responsibility so that we collaborate in the midst of this difficult situation such as the pandemic, ”said Salas.

Previously, the authorities reported an outbreak of contagion in the town of Alajuelita (center) where more than thirty people tested positive after attending a family party.

In addition, since March 6 when the government revealed the first case, 1,114 people recovered, 12 people between the ages of 26 and 87 died (0.56 percent), and 24,486 suspected cases were ruled out.

Minister Salas also expressed that there are 27 hospitalized patients, of which five are located in intensive care units, with ages between 27 and 61 years.

Given the increase in cases, the government declared this Friday in Orange alert to the cantons of Desamparados and Alajuelita, in the province of Saint Joseph (center), which limits the movement of vehicles and the operation of shops.

Another focus of the contagion is in the north of the country, which also has an orange alert, and where there is a historical irregular migratory flow of Nicaraguans looking for work.

According to the report of the medical manager of the Costa Rican social security box, Mario Ruiz, in the border cord a series of administrative and judicial actions were carried out against 34 companies that presented irregularities.

“We found 426 uninsured workers. The officials of the Fund carry out daily workdays and continuously make tours to identify the sources of contagion and screen patients, the idea is that we have to capture asymptomatic people with the virus, “said Ruiz.

