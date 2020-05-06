While the great world powers are working to produce a cure against the new SARS-CoV-2 virus, in Latin America, Costa Rica is making progress in the production of a serum that will help people with Covid-19 disease.

The serum would be based on the blood plasma of people who had the disease and recovered, that is, their bodies created the necessary antibodies to fight the virus. Once processed, it will be applied to active patients, Román Macaya, president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) told La Voz de América.

The project is led by the CCSS and is developed by the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica (UCR). So far, the health authorities have not approved any treatment against Covid-19 and on the use of convalescent plasma they indicate that it is an experimental therapy and that some clinical trials have emerged that indicate that there is “potential utility” in its use. .

Costa Rica, which reported 755 cases of Covid-19 until Tuesday May 5, has implemented various strategies to fight the virus, such as the creation of ventilators, the construction of a hospital to care for patients who have the disease and the development of their own tests to detect Covid-19.

How is the treatment process?

Guillermo León, coordinator of the Institute’s Industrial Division, explained to the Voice of America that once blood is drawn from blood banks, it will be separated to obtain plasma. This will be sent to the Clodomiro Picado Institute to purify the antibodies “through a physicochemical process and formulation and sterilization to produce a medicine that would go back to the CCSS and could save the lives of patients with the most severe symptoms.”

The process would last at least 20 days after the plasma from the recovered patients is extracted. Later it would be sent to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund for application to patients.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently published a series of recommendations on the collection and experimental use of plasma, among which it mentions the safety of the donor, the safety of the patient and the health personnel involved in the process, in addition to obtaining a quality and safe blood product.

Project progress

The Clodomiro Picado Institute, which specializes in serums to treat snake bites, reported that it conducted a trial with healthy patients to verify that the production line is free of problems when processing plasma from recovered individuals. “We were able to obtain more than 50 vials (packages) of those projected from a 25-liter plasma process. The characteristics are those required and therefore it is an injectable product in terms of chemical and microbiological quality ”, it was read on its website.

This Tuesday, the Institute assured that it is working in parallel on the production of plasma from six horses, representing a “new ally to develop the drug against Covid-19 disease.” In this case, the university details on its website, they will use non-infectious proteins from the SARS-CoV-2 virus so that the horses develop immunity. This process would take more than four months from when the horses are injected with the proteins.

Regarding the use of horses in the development of a drug against the virus, veterinary doctor Mauricio Arguedas Gómez told the UCR that among the advantages is not depending on human donors and achieving a better neutralizing potency of the virus. He also added that the amount of plasma that can be extracted from horses is greater than that of people. “With the plasma obtained from a single horse, you can prepare a hundred vials of the medicine, while with the plasma from a single person, you can only prepare two.”