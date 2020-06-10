Costa Rican authorities reported Wednesday the twelfth fatality by COVID-19, a 64-year-old woman who remained for 70 days in an intensive care unit.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the patient was a neighbor of the capital San José and as risk factors she presented, in addition to her age, high blood pressure, diabetes and liver disease.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 after having made a trip abroad and since May 13 she no longer had the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Costa Rica on March 6, 12 people have died, corresponding to three women and nine men, mostly older adults.

The youngest victim is a 26-year-old woman who died on May 30 and whose diagnosis of COVID-19 was made on June 8 using a sample taken after her death because preliminary autopsy results did not show clarity on the cause of death.

This case is still under investigation and the authorities count it among the 12 victims of COVID-19, but they have clarified that it is handled as a case “associated” with the virus until the cause of death is determined with certainty.

So far, Costa Rica has recorded 1,375 cases of COVID-19, of which 717 have recovered and 646 had the active virus and 12 have died.

About twenty in the hospital

On Tuesday authorities reported 21 people hospitalized, of whom 4 were in intensive care units.

Costa Rica is going through the second pandemic wave and the Ministry of Health has insisted that the population maintain hygienic preventive measures, as well as distancing themselves to avoid too high an increase in cases.

This country began a program to reopen economic activities on May 16, which may reverse depending on the behavior of the pandemic.